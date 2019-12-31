20 TV Events To Look Forward To in 2020

Too much TV? No such thing!

Sure, anyone who's job it is to watch TV will probably be having to hold their eyelids open, but for the regular TV watcher, 2020 is going to be a hell of a year. Not only are many new shows premiering, but we're getting entirely new platforms on which to watch new TV shows. By next December, every person imaginable will have something for them, and that's a beautiful thing.

2020 will also be the end of a few shows and the continuation of a few of our faves, so there's a whole lot to look forward to as a new decade begins and a new era of television is ushered in.