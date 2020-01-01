A Look Back at the Biggest Golden Globes Fashion Risks of All Time

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The 2020 Golden Globes would not be complete without style.

With the 77th ceremony just days away, the stars are preparing to hit the red carpet for another year and perhaps take home a coveted golden statue. And, as has become synonymous with the annual show, they'll be dressed to the nines in designer looks.

However, there's no telling what those looks will be like until the A-listers set foot outside The Beverly Hilton as they're customarily kept top secret until then. Still, with nearly eight decades of Golden Globe fashion to reflect on, we know there are few limits to what can be a Golden Globes look. 

Of course, viewers can count on seeing plenty of couture gowns and tailored tuxedos as they have become the standard of the occasion, but as the years go on, some celebrities continue to push the sartorial boundaries of the big night in new and unexpected ways. 

Photos

Riskiest Golden Globes Looks Ever

From one-of-a-kind prints and eccentric silhouettes to over-the-top accessories and unconventional inspirations, the Golden Globes red carpet has seen many fashion risks—and we'd bet there are plenty more in store for the years to come. 

Now, as the countdown to this year's ceremony narrows, take a walk down memory lane and revisit all of the carpet's riskiest looks in E!'s gallery above and keep your eyes peeled for more on Sunday night!

 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2020 Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , Life/Style , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.