See How Your Favorite Stars Are Bidding Farewell to 2019 on New Year’s Eve

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 2:44 PM
Pop, fizz, clink!
The time has come to close out 2019 with a bang and celebrate the start of a new decade: 2020! Some of our favorite celebrities are already looking forward to what's ahead and plan to ring in the new year in a special way.
But before the biggest and brightest stars join everyone in the countdown, a few are taking this moment to reflect on the past 12 months. Case in point: Alex Rodriguez shared a sweet tribute to his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, whom he proposed to in the spring.
"What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed," the 44-year-old star wrote on Instagram, alongside a heart-melting video with his leading lady. "Looking back on these moments, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love. Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here's to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!"
And while 2019 was a solid year for some, others didn't quite feel the same way.
"2019...I AM SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU LEAVE," Savannah Chrisley shared. "I know many of you look at social media and compare your lives to others that just seem so "perfect." I'm most certainly guilty of that...I'm also guilty of making my life look as perfect as can be."
She added, "I don't show all the bad stuff because I feel like there's this pressure on me to just be perfect. But in 2020 I'm making a promise to not only you but to myself to be more open, raw, honest, and real. I just wanna be ME..."
However, not everyone is taking this time to reflect on their past year. Instead, they're enjoying the moment. Post Malone got a new face tattoo while Miley Cryus got into the festive spirit and donned a "Cheers" headband.
To see how your favorite stars are celebrating the new decade, scroll through our gallery below!
"Happy New Years Eve.. when you start to feel like things should have been better this year remember all the mountains and valleys that got you HERE..," the reality TV personality shared. "There is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY."
"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support," the royal couple wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post that featured a video collage of their 2019. "We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."
"2019 was a year of transition, balance, settling and exhaling," the Bravolebrity reflected on social media.
"2019...I AM SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU LEAVE," the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote. "I know many of you look at social media and compare your lives to others that just seem so "perfect." I'm most certainly guilty of that... But in 2020 I'm making a promise to not only you but to myself to be more open, raw, honest, and real. I just wanna be ME."
"This year I've grown more than ever... I've rebirthed my relationship with God and I found my true worth," the model explained. "I've been given the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank anyone that never gave up on me even in my darkest times. I want to also thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for getting me through. This is just the very beginning! 2020 you're not ready for us!!"
"The year of the Rose," the A-lister shared, paying tribute to her daughter Rani Rose. "I think I can speak for my beautiful boys as well and say that we all agree with this top nine :) She's been the most special edition to our family."
Double date alert! The famous sisters head to Aspen with their forever plus-ones.
Mwah! The pop star kisses 2019 goodbye with a festive celebration.
"What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed," the former baseball pro shared online. "Looking back on these moments, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love. Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here's to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!"
The model shared a major life update on New Year's Eve, writing, "Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is—so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you."
The rapper wishes his Instagram followers a Happy New Year by debuting his brand new face tattoo.
The supermodel reflected on her many milestones alongside her husband by sharing a photo montage of their memories together.
"And the most memorable moment of all in 2019," the country music superstar gushed, "becoming a family of four was the best way to start off the new year as we welcomed our precious Jacob!
The Bachelor in Paradise star reflected on the birth of her son, writing on Instagram in part, "The best moment and the scariest moment of 2019 for me all captured right here in one photo. Welcoming Brooks into our family has brought an abundance of joy into our lives. It's hard to remember what life was like before him, because he fits in so perfectly (and also I probably can't remember because this kid loves 24/7 snuggles on me.)"
The actress recalls past New Year's Eve reunions with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star.
Let it snow! The High School Musical star heads to the mountains for a New Year's Eve vacation.
Cheers to 2020!
