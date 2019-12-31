Vanessa Hudgens Is Soarin' and Flyin' Into 2020 With Dream Winter Getaway

Vanessa Hudgens, New Year's Eve 2019 Vacation

Vanessa Hudgens can't stop and won't stop living her best life.

Before saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to a brand-new decade, the actress was able to get away from the Hollywood lights and enjoy a snow-filled trip to Switzerland.

In pictures posted on social media, the High School Musical alumna gave followers a serious case of FOMO as she enjoyed snowy mountains, delicious beer and gorgeous views that have us seeing a bright future ahead.

And although her stay at 7132 Hotel may be coming to an end, the singer was still able to enjoy some Disney movies according to Instagram Stories.

"I couldn't be more thankful for this past decade. I've learned so much, grown so much, seen so much and done so damn much," Vanessa shared on Instagram. "Here's to the next decade being the one to never forget."

As we bid a fond farewell to the past year, sit back and take a look at just how special Vanessa's latest trip was.

Vanessa Hudgens, New Year's Eve 2019 Vacation

Gorgeous Getaway

Vanessa Hudgens is ending 2019 in paradise! The singer and actress is documenting her final trip of the year all over Instagram and we can't help but have some FOMO. 

Vanessa Hudgens, New Years Eve 2019 Vacation

Photo Shoot

"What a magical place @7132hotel," Vanessa shared while showcasing stunning views from her stay. 

 

Vanessa Hudgens, New Years Eve 2019 Vacation

Glamorous Gondola

While enjoying a gondola ride, the High School Musical alumna can't help but look her best. 

Vanessa Hudgens, New Years Eve 2019 Vacation

Beauty and a Beer

Cheers to beautiful places and nonstop adventure.

Vanessa Hudgens, New Years Eve 2019 Vacation

Snow Day

"Sorry for the overload of mountain pics. I just thought it was so freaking beautiful," Vanessa explained to her followers. 

Vanessa Hudgens, New Years Eve 2019 Vacation

Selfie Time

"Now that's what I call a selfie with a serrrrious background," Vanessa shared with the perfect red lip. 

Vanessa Hudgens, New Years Eve 2019 Vacation

Gratitude Over Attitude

"I couldn't be more thankful for this past decade. I've learned so much, grown so much, seen so much and done so damn much lol," Vanessa reflected on New Year's Eve. "Here's to the next decade being the one to never forget." 

Vanessa Hudgens, New Years Eve 2019 Vacation

Spark of Life

"Good bye to the past decade. Time to start really manifesting for the new decade ahead. Who are you planning on becoming??" Vanessa asked her followers. 

Vanessa Hudgens, New Years Eve 2019 Vacation

Magic in the Air

"To say tonight was magical would be an understatement. To 2020, allowing the fire to lead my path. #edhogmanay," Vanessa shared with her followers. 

Anyone else want to get away right about now? Enjoy the rest of your stay Vanessa! 

