Investigating True Crime TV's Power Over Audiences

Really, though, it's more than a moment. It's fair to say that whodunnit content has been having a half a decade or so.

Real life mysteries and thrillers went from the type of viewing you indulged in on a lazy weekend night to prime water cooler content circa 2014, right around the time everyone you knew was listening to Sarah Koenig work through whether or not Adnan Syed really did kill his high school girlfriend on Serial. The seemingly ubiquitous podcast was quickly followed up by The Jinx—HBO's did-he-say-too-much take on accused murderer Robert Durst—and Netflix's Making a Murderer, the endlessly frustrating series that had everyone arguing about the convictions of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey.

"I think it was an underserved genre, is what we found," Oxygen's Dave Kaplan explains to E! News of why TV suddenly has everyone turning into criminal law experts. "I think these shows in many ways have always been desired. They just haven't been produced at the clip in which they have."

And now with streaming channels such as Hulu and Netflix joining the 24/7 true crime-focused network in churning out high-quality, cinematic content, "The supply has grown to meet the need and so it just becomes a greater part of the pop culture conversation."