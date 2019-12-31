Madonna Fuels Romance Rumors With 25-Year-Old Dancer Ahlamalik Williams

Madonna sure loves a holiday!

As the music icon gets ready to say goodbye to 2019, pop culture fans are buzzing over her latest Instagram photos with a familiar face.

On Tuesday morning, Madonna shared two pictures with her rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams while sailing on a private boat.

"Saying Good-bye to 2019! We Continue to Swim with Sharks! And Take the Road Less Traveled by!!" she captioned the shots. "#fun #healing #davidbanda @ahla_malik."

While one of the shots includes her son David Banda, 14, fans couldn't help but wonder if Ahlamalik—a 25-year-old backup dancer—was enjoying the trip as a friend or something more.