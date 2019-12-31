Inside Pregnant Michelle Williams' Private Romance With Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams is ending the year on a special note!

Earlier this week, pop culture fans were excited to hear that the Hollywood actress was engaged and expecting a child with Hamilton director Thomas Kail.

And although the pair is trying to keep their love story on the private side, E! News is learning more about the special bond these two have built as they expand the family.

"She's very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a sibling," a source shared with E! News. "She fell fast and hard for Thomas. They are very in love and excited about their future together and having a family."

And with the 2020 Golden Globes just days away, those close to the actress aren't surprised that the news is out.