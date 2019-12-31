Big Changes Are Happening in Zombies 2 Sneak Peek

Things sure have changed in Zombies 2.
E! News has a little sneak peek of Disney Channel's follow-up to its 2018 hit Zombies, and everyone is now truly working together, at least according to this clip. There are zombies on the cheerleading squad, and Addison (Meg Donnelly) ditched her wig to wear her white hair loud and proud, and Zed (Milo Manheim) seems to be leading the charge to tear down the power plant that caused all this zombie outbreak in the first place, hoping to turn it into a place "where everyone can cheer," where zombies can be cool and no longer frightening to the citizens of Seabrook.
Of course, while big changes are happening, not everybody's thrilled. "Green hair is so whatever," sings one of the cheerleaders, because some things never change.
You can watch the clip, a bit of the song "We Got This," below!
Zombies 2 picks up as Zed and Addison are preparing for Prawn (their super-sized prom), until they're interrupted by the arrival of a group of teen werewolves, led by Willa (Chandler Kinney), Wyatt (Pearce Joza), and Wynter (Ariel Martin), and you can bet that a new monster coming to Seabrook is not going to go over so well with the town in general, and it's probably not going to be good for Zed and Addison's blossoming romance and Prawn plans.
Zombies 2 will premiere on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020 on Disney Channel at 8 p.m. You will be able to listen to the full version of "We Got This" tomorrow, January 1, and it will be available on DisneyMusicVevo on Friday, January 3.