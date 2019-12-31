Alex Rodriguez Reflects "Incredible" Year With Jennifer Lopez in Tribute Video

2019 was a good year for the future Mr. and Mrs. Rodriguez.
Alex Rodriguez is taking some time to reflect on his past year before the new decade hits. The former professional baseball player took to YouTube to post a touching video documenting his incredible 2019, and of course, his love with Jennifer Lopez was a top highlight for the star. "It's been a year of beautiful memories and surprises," he started off the video.
The video starts with a sweet surprise he gave Jennifer of having Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines renovate their new house. Jennifer was in tears because over the sweet gift from her love. "It is the best gift I've ever had in my life," she shared. "I'm so excited."
Alex shared plenty of intimate moments in the video. Including, watching Jennifer rehearse for the 2019 GRAMMYS and attending the Oscars together. Of course, it wouldn't have been a proper 2019 recap unless he included video of his proposal on a beach in the Bahamas.
While the details of what he said will always stay between them, you can see the moment he got down on one knee and Jennifer's shocked reaction to him popping the question. The pair embraced and enjoyed a lovely sunset and stroll on the beach. "There was just no indication," Jennifer shared later about the proposal. "Today, you woke up so happy and dancing and joking around and I said, 'Whatever you're on can I have some of that because I need to sleep a couple more hours.'"
This year also marked Jennifer's 50th birthday and the pair had a huge blowout in Miami to celebrate the momentous occasion. Alex also reflected on his incredible year in a sweet post on his Instagram.
"What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed," he wrote. "Looking back on these moments, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love. Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here's to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!"
Safe to say, 2019 was one for the books!
