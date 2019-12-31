Justin Bieber Is Getting a Docu-Series: See the "Raw, Powerful" Trailer

He's ready to pull back the curtain.

Justin Bieber has had a whirlwind last decade. He started out as just a kid from Canada with a great voice and a love for music, and turned into a global superstar. Of course, his journey to the top didn't come without its fair share of ups and downs, but he made it out unscathed and with a couple hit songs and a new marriage to boast.

Now, the 25-year-old is pop sensation is ready to let the world into what its like living your life out in the spotlight, and how his journey continues to unfold. Justin Bieber: Seasons will be premiere on YouTube Originals on Monday, Jan. 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m PST, with new episodes launching each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET.

"When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans," said Justin in a press release. "It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey."