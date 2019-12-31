JWoww Celebrates Son's Major "Poopy on the Potty" Milestone

There was a big reason to fist pump at JWoww's house.

On Monday night, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star revealed she and her kids were celebrating a special milestone for her 3-year-old son, Greyson Valor Mathews.

Back in November 2018, the reality star mom of two shared publicly that her son had been diagnosed with autism. Now, just over a year later, Greyson and his family have another reason to cheer.

"Epic day for @greysonmathews," his mom wrote on Instagram. "We celebrate all of his milestones but especially this one... he went all by himself and was so excited to show me. Deff saving this video for his future girlfriend #HappyFirstPoopyOnThePotty #Browniecake."

In the footage, fans can hear JWoww and her 5-year-old daughter Meilani singing "Happy first poopy on the potty day" to the youngster while his famous mom carried a brownie cake with lit candles in it.

Greyson happily blew out the candles, followed by a sweet hug from his older sister.