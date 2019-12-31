Amanda Bynes' Possible New Face Tattoo Has the Internet Talking

Amanda Bynes, is that you?

The star is known for rocking a rainbow of hair colors, but her seemingly latest look features a different kind of addition. On her apparent Instagram account, the 33-year-old appeared to debut a face tattoo on Monday night.

In a selfie, the actress looks into the camera with what appears to be heart-shaped ink on her cheek. The photo also shows a septum piercing, which she's featured in multiple other photos on the Instagram account.

Of course, the photo has not gone unnoticed online with fans and websites pointing out the new lopsided ink.