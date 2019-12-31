Amanda Bynes' Possible New Face Tattoo Has the Internet Talking

Xposure / AKM-GSI
Amanda Bynes, is that you?
The star is known for rocking a rainbow of hair colors, but her seemingly latest look features a different kind of addition. On her apparent Instagram account, the 33-year-old appeared to debut a face tattoo on Monday night.
In a selfie, the actress looks into the camera with what appears to be heart-shaped ink on her cheek. The photo also shows a septum piercing, which she's featured in multiple other photos on the Instagram account.
Of course, the photo has not gone unnoticed online with fans and websites pointing out the new lopsided ink.
While the account is not verified on Instagram, it appears to belong to Bynes as she tweeted about it from her verified Twitter account. "Hey guys! I'm on instagram now!
Check me out," she tweeted in September. That same day, she posted a series of photos, including one of her at graduation. "Fidm graduation 2019 !" Bynes captioned a selfie of her and another woman in a cap and gown.
"Amanda is doing great, working on herself, and taking some well-deserved time off to focus on her well-being after graduating FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising] in December," Bynes' family's attorney, Tamar Arminak, said in a statement to E! News in April.
"She's spending time reading and exercising, sketching for her new line and mostly making sure this time around she puts her needs first," the lawyer added.
The month before, reports claimed she was being treated by mental health professionals and addiction counselors after an alleged relapse.
In June, the star tweeted a photo of herself and another person in a cap and gown, captioned "FIDM graduate 2019."
