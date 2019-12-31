Prince William Launches Prestigious Environmental Prize With Help From Kate Middleton

Prince William is kicking off the new year in a big way.

The Duke of Cambridge announced the launch of The Earthshot Prize on Tuesday.

Described as the "most prestigious environment prize in history," The Earthshot Prize proposes an "ambitious set of challenges" to inspire people to develop new initiatives and innovations that could help save the planet. Climate and energy, nature and biodiversity, oceans, air pollution and fresh water are just a few of the challenges the project aims to tackle.

"The challenges will be a chance for everyone's voice to be heard, we want to motivate and inspire a new generation of thinkers, leaders and dreamers," The Earthshot Prize's website reads. "Our prizes will reward progress across all sectors of industry and society, not just technology. The prizes could be awarded to a wide range of individuals, teams or collaborations—scientists, activists, economists, leaders, governments, banks, businesses, cities, and countries—anyone who is making a substantial development or outstanding contribution to solving our environmental challenges."