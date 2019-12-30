Michelle Williams Is Pregnant and Engaged to Hamilton Director Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams has a lot to celebrate!

The actress is engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail and they're expecting their first child together, E! News can confirm. Their baby will join Michelle's 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, whom she shared with late actor Heath Ledger.

It's unclear how long the stars have been dating, but they most likely met on the set of Michelle's critically-acclaimed show Fosse/Verdon. Kail directed her on the biographical series, which won her an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Gwen Verdon.

According to People, who first reported the news, the actress was spotted at a London boutique shopping for baby clothes. She and Kail, 41, are currently in England, where she is filming the sequel to Venom alongside actor Tom Hardy.

News of her engagement and pregnancy come just eight months after it was revealed the star split from husband Phil Everum. She and the indie musician ended their marriage in early 2019, just months after getting married in an intimate and secretive ceremony.