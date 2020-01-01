Rob Gronkowski Shares His Amazon Picks to Jump-Start Your Healthy New Year

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

New year, new you!

If you're like most Americans, the beginning of January brings fresh fitness, health and wellness goals. In fact, football stud and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski has some visions for himself in 2020.

"This past year, I have really been focused on getting my body back and healthy from all the injuries over the years. I really focused on low impact exercises and becoming more pliable. 2020 will be the same," he shared with E! News exclusively. "Just trying to keep learning about how to become more healthy and taking it to the next level."

Between training, the former New England Patriots player partnered with Amazon to create a storefront that includes a variety of active lifestyle products you need to achieve your goals.

"As you may know, I am all about fitness so all the products and brands are tied to health and fitness. The WaterRower Gronk edition and the Jacobs Ladder Gronk Edition are some of my favorite cardio pieces for sure. We just teamed up with Inertia Wave to create their Inertia Wave Bands which I use with all my workouts," Rob shared with us. "You have to check out the Ice Shakers, one of my family brands that we went to Shark Tank with. It's the best-insulated cup on the market!"

But wait, there's more! See some of our favorites from his Amazon storefront below.