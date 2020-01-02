How Malin Akerman Is Organizing Her Home in the New Year

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
Thu., Jan. 2, 2020
New year, fresh start!
For many Americans, 2020 brings a whole new set of resolutions like reading more, eating well and working out. But for many parents like Malin Akerman, the months after the holidays mean one thing: It's time to get organized.
"As a working mom, my life can get hectic so I try to keep my home—especially my son's bedroom—as organized as I can," Malin shared with E! News exclusively. "He loves playing with all of his toys at once so it can get a bit messy, but that's one of the many reasons why HomeGoods is my go-to place for organizing."
In fact, the actress partnered with the affordable retailer to revamp parts of her house including the basement. And spoiler alert: It didn't cost a fortune.
"They source amazing pieces from all over the world and the ever-changing selection makes it easy for me to find different decor inspiration each time I go into the store," Malin explained. "HomeGoods also has so many organizational pieces beyond the typical store essentials."
For all the homeowners and renters out there who feel a bit overwhelmed with organizing in the new year, take a deep breath and relax!
After shopping the aisles of HomeGoods, Malin picked up some tips and she's passing them onto us.
"My advice would be to take advantage of the space you have," she shared. "When revamping my basement, I wanted to make the hallway leading into my entertainment room a productive and useful area, so I decided to make it a workplace. At HomeGoods, I found all the perfect pieces to make that happen."
While you'll have to travel to your local HomeGoods to find Malin's exact home items, you can find similar items at TJMaxx.com and listed below.
Forget about plastic! Both TJ Maxx and HomeGoods have a wide variety of bins to help you get organized in 2020. Warning: This fan-favorite already sold out in its bigger size.
Looking for a chair that is comfortable, stylish and can swivel 360 degrees? Oh, we found the piece just for you!
Whether you need a pillow for your couch, bed or that fabulous new chair you just purchased above, this velvet pillow will give you sweet dreams.
Add some fashion and function to any desk space with these affordable pencils.
After a long day of work, sit back with your family and cozy up in this polyester throw that includes faux fur trim and can be hand washed.
Looking for some comfortable and long-lasting sheets for the kids in your life? We found the place to shop. We have a feeling Malin's son would love this pair or the car friends set.
Need extra space in your kitchen for all those gadgets and cookware? This could work! Looking for a place to store your kid's toys? This will solve that as well. And yes, it's on wheels so it can technically do both!
Animal lovers of all ages could use this handy basket in bedrooms, closets or cabinets.
Santa, it's not too late to deliver a special toy. Prepare for hours of fun with these free wheeling vehicles that also include moving parts.
No batteries included? Sign us up! The toy recommended for kids five and up is remote controlled with 50 programmable actions at once including gesture control, facial expressions and sound effects
Malin isn't the only celebrity who loves shopping at HomeGoods. See the items Adrienne Bailon loved when she recently decorated her house.
