Revisit Kristin Cavallari's Most Iconic Looks Ahead of Very Cavallari Season 3

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 5:00 AM
Kristin Cavallari doesn't need a catwalk to wow us with style expertise.
The designer, CEO and E! personality reminds fans the world is her runway show in this fashion-forward compilation video highlighting the Very Cavallari star's most iconic onscreen looks. With the reality series' third installment headed back to E! in the new year—season three premieres Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.—an in-depth review of Kristin's closet circa seasons one and two feels like a prime preparation method.
From classic LBDs to beachy vacation-time outfits to Oscars red carpet ensembles, KC embodies brains and beauty like a boss, and we have the receipts to prove it!
Whether she's getting down and dirty with hubby Jay Cutler on the Nashville family farm (not a euphemism, the couple wore matching overalls for the occasion), leading a business meeting at Uncommon James or letting her hair down among friends, Kristin's wardrobe is as versatile as it is creative and never fails to inspire us.
Relive the leading lady's most memorable style choices from Very Cavallari's first two seasons in the video above! And for even more fabulous fashion moments, scroll through the collection of photos below!
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Sorry, but she's not sorry!
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
K. Cav celebrates Uncommon James' second store opening in Chicago!
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Kristin shows off her sense of style during an October 2019 outing in Nashville.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Chores, but make it fashion! "Bring it Monday. Making lunch and dinner in heels racing to film. Let's go," she captioned the action shot on Instagram.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Very Cavallari star and E! commentator stuns on the red carpet at this year's 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Note the color-coordinated heels.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
"Who wears short shorts"
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
"Gearing up to open @uncommonjames Chicago has my wheels turning about giving our Nashville flagship a makeover," the company founder shared. "Stopped by the store to see what changes we can do...stay tuned!"
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Kristin starts the week off right in this sophisticated ensemble. "Monday morning pop in before heading to the office," she wrote on IG, captioning this photo taken at Uncommon James' flagship Nashville location.
BACKGRID
Kristin rocks an all-black mini dress for her April 2019 Good Morning America appearance.
Jen Lowery
The Uncommon James founder's ensemble pairs well with decor at a March 2019 pop-up event for Little James, UJ's children's collection, in Pacific Palisades.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
K.Cav turns heads in a bright yellow two-piece ensemble with edgy see-through blue and black fringe detailing on the skirt while promoting season two of Very Cavallari.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Look at those legs! Kristin promotes Very Cavallari in matching gray plaid minidress and coat.
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
K.Cav turns the NYC streets into her own catwalk in casual tight black jeans, a white coat and simple black heels.
Michael Simon/StarTrakPhotos.com
Kristin combines patriotism and style with this denim number at SVEDKA Vodka's Red, White and Booze BBQ in Los Angeles!
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Kristin turns heads with this C/Meo Collective orange ensemble! And let's not forget about those Uncommon James earrings!!
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Kristin makes a bold statement in this asymmetrical gray Alexander Wang blazer dress while promoting Very Cavallari at the NBCUniversal press day.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The E! star glowed in her Pamella Roland gown at the 2018 Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The fashion designer does day look inspo to a T.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Kristin's Alex Perry cut-out gown is the perfect choice for the Grammy Awards.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Hills alum is anything but basic in this fashion forward Alex Perry look.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
It's not easy to stand out on the front row, but Kristin's August Getty dress is the perfect choice.
Venturelli/WireImage
The simple silhouette and intricate detailing are the perfect choice for a Golden Globes red carpet.
Mike Pont/WireImage
Kristin knows how to turn on the glamor with this Rebecca Minkoff fringe dress.
Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images
The mom of three looks stunning in this Tatyana Merenyuk off-the-shoulder gown.
Monochrome is a must for any working mom's wardrobe and this LS midi dress is a perfect staple.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
A shimmery bustier is the ideal off-set to the matte column skirt of this beautiful Kaufman Franco look.
AKM-GSI
The Laguna Beach star stuns in her little blue dress by Ronny Kobo.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Kristin isn't afraid to play with print in this fun Emilio Pucci midi.
Leandro JustenBFANYC.com/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
The expectant star clothes her baby bump in a sophisticated black lace mini by Oliver Tolentino.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The designer is as cute as can be in this Elizabeth & James two-piece.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com
Kristin rocks a Mimi Plange chic cocktail dress for the Immortals premiere in Los Angeles.
Which iconic Kristin look is your favorite?
