Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Wants to "Learn More" About His Sexuality in 2020

Mon., Dec. 30, 2019

Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough

Instagram

It's never too late to get to know yourself a little better.

And Julianne Hough's husband, Brooks Laich, is all about it. The Canadian professional ice hockey player is reflecting on the past decade and the past year on Instagram and also setting his intentions for the year ahead. 

On Monday, Dec. 30, Hough's husband took to Instagram to share a lengthy caption to share that as 2019 nears its end, he's "always working on becoming a better man." On his Instagram Story, he echoed the same sentiments but also shared with his fans and followers that in 2020, he "wants to learn more about intimacy and my sexuality." 

He shared a fill-in-the-blank template for his 2020 goals that also included new places he hoped to travel to in the near year, wanting to take up playing the piano again, wanting to be more "open to all things and present in my relationships" and ultimately, "stepping into a new version of me."

 

In his caption, alongside a picture of himself staring into the ocean, he wrote: "As the new year inches closer, I'm doing some reflecting, and some looking ahead."

"I'm always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is. Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important," he reflected. 

Laich went on writing that he hopes these words help anyone else who is "out there on a similar journey ahead of the new year." 

He continued: "It's a new decade coming, a new sense of hope and opportunity—and a chance to step into an improved version of you. You must believe you are, before you can become. Once the belief is set, the path reveals itself. So, much love to all of you taking the time to pour love into yourself, and striving for betterment—I'm with you all the way, and wish you all the best."

