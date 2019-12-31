PrettyLittleThing's Newest Range with Sofia Jamora is Giving Us All the New Year's Fitness Inspo

PrettyLittleThing
by Alanna Onanian | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 12:03 PM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing
Calling all gym bunnies!
Whether you're a fitness freak or a gym newbie, PrettyLittleThing's latest range with Sofia Jamora has got us covered with all the gym essentials we need just in time for the New Year.
Stay motivated during your workouts with activewear that'll keep you lookin' cute while you're breaking a sweat. Keep it simple in a matching sports bra and booty sculpting leggings or standout in silhouette enhancing cycle shorts and a matching long sleeve sports crop.
Add some layers to your fave gym outfit with their range of sportswear jackets, oversized tees and comfy tracksuits. Whatever the workout, we guarantee this range will have pieces you'll absolutely love.
Take a look at some of our absolute favourites below:
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing
Article continues below
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing
Article continues below
PrettyLittleThing
Buy Now: BERRY CUT OUT CROP TOP, £10.00
PrettyLittleThing
To shop these looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?