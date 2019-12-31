PrettyLittleThing's Newest Range with Sofia Jamora is Giving Us All the New Year's Fitness Inspo

  • By
    &

by Alanna Onanian | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 12:03 PM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
PLT activewear

PrettyLittleThing

Calling all gym bunnies!

Whether you're a fitness freak or a gym newbie, PrettyLittleThing's latest range with Sofia Jamora has got us covered with all the gym essentials we need just in time for the New Year.

Stay motivated during your workouts with activewear that'll keep you lookin' cute while you're breaking a sweat. Keep it simple in a matching sports bra and booty sculpting leggings or standout in silhouette enhancing cycle shorts and a matching long sleeve sports crop.

Add some layers to your fave gym outfit with their range of sportswear jackets, oversized tees and comfy tracksuits. Whatever the workout, we guarantee this range will have pieces you'll absolutely love. 

Take a look at some of our absolute favourites below:

PLT activewear

PrettyLittleThing

TEAL REFLECTIVE PIPING HIGH WAIST GYM LEGGING

Buy Now: TEAL REFLECTIVE PIPING HIGH WAIST GYM LEGGING, £15.00

PLT activewear

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE CIRCLE OVERSIZED GYM T-SHIRT

Buy Now: PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE CIRCLE OVERSIZED GYM T-SHIRT, £9.00

PLT activewear

PrettyLittleThing

SAGE GREEN TOP STITCH DETAIL SPORTS BRA

Buy Now: SAGE GREEN TOP STITCH DETAIL SPORTS BRA, £9.00

Article continues below

PLT activewear

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK SPORT HIGH SHINE WINDBREAKER

Buy Now: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK SPORT HIGH SHINE WINDBREAKER, £24.00

PLT activewear

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING LILAC SPORT COLOUR BLOCK CYCLE SHORT

Buy Now: PRETTYLITTLETHING LILAC SPORT COLOUR BLOCK CYCLE SHORT, £12.75

PLT activewear

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING MINT BADGE DETAIL SPORT SWEATER

Buy Now: PRETTYLITTLETHING MINT BADGE DETAIL SPORT SWEATER, £15.00

Article continues below

PLT activewear

PrettyLittleThing

BERRY CUT OUT CROP TOP

Buy Now: BERRY CUT OUT CROP TOP, £10.00

PLT activewear

PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK SPORT LONG SLEEVE SPORTS TOP

Buy Now: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK SPORT LONG SLEEVE SPORTS TOP, £13.00

To shop these looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stassie

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Can't Stop Twinning Even When They're "Mad at Each Other"

Best Black Friday Deals, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Best Black Friday Deals, Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale December 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Reinvent Your 2020 Wardrobe With Brooke Jaffe

Kate Middleton, Christmas 2019

Kate Middleton Has One Regret About Her Christmas Day Outfit

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

See the Best Fashion Pieces to Ever Grace the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Best After Christmas Sales 2019 A to Z

TAGS/ PrettyLittleThing , Fashion
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.