PrettyLittleThing's Newest Range with Sofia Jamora is Giving Us All the New Year's Fitness Inspo

Calling all gym bunnies!

Whether you're a fitness freak or a gym newbie, PrettyLittleThing's latest range with Sofia Jamora has got us covered with all the gym essentials we need just in time for the New Year.

Stay motivated during your workouts with activewear that'll keep you lookin' cute while you're breaking a sweat. Keep it simple in a matching sports bra and booty sculpting leggings or standout in silhouette enhancing cycle shorts and a matching long sleeve sports crop.

Add some layers to your fave gym outfit with their range of sportswear jackets, oversized tees and comfy tracksuits. Whatever the workout, we guarantee this range will have pieces you'll absolutely love.

Take a look at some of our absolute favourites below: