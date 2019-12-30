Padma Lakshmi Has the Best Reaction to Being Confused for Priyanka Chopra

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Stacy's Pita Chips), Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
When Padma Lakshmi found a photo of herself on The New Yorker magazine's Instagram page, she likely thought nothing of it.
But when she looked a little further, she saw the account had tagged Priyanka Chopra. So how did the Top Chef judge react? With a great sense of humor, of course!
"Thank you to the illustrious ‘@nydailynews' for the shoutout," she wrote on Instagram with a photo of the innocent mistake. "I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #justindianthings."
Some famous friends couldn't help but sound off in the comments section. For lack of a better word, they were shook.
"Oh no," Natalie Portman wrote in the comments section. Justin Mikita added, "OMFG no. no."
Ultimately, Padma was able to end 2019 on a merry note. From celebrating Christmas Eve in New York to wearing matching onesies pajamas with her family, the model appeared to enjoy the holiday season.
And when a new year kicks off, pop culture fans can look forward to seeing Padma every week on Top Chef season 17.
The beloved Bravo show is heading to Los Angeles for another All Stars season that will kick off March 19. Plus, Bravo is teaming up with Universal Studios Hollywood for the first-ever Bravo's Top Chef Food & Wine festival on March 19-20.
Safe to say Padma is cooking up something good for 2020.
