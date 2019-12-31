WEEKDAYS
Waking Up With E! News Co-Host Lilliana Vazquez

by Brett Malec | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 5:00 AM

Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie

Eric Liebowitz/E! Entertainment

It's no secret that Lilliana Vazquez is a self-professed "morning person."
 
And since she'll be hosting E! News' new 7 a.m. morning show and E!'s Pop of the Morning alongside Scott Tweedie starting Monday, Jan. 6, we thought we'd grill Vazquez on her top early morning tips for getting ready for a busy day.
 
Read through our "Getting Ready With…" Q&A below to find out how Vazquez set's herself up for a successful and productive day, whether it's on set at E! News or a morning brunch with the girls.
 
What time does your alarm go off?
3:05 a.m. By the way, those extra five minutes actually matter.
 
Do you hit snooze?
Yes, one time only and it's only if I wash my hair and do my shower routine the night before. Otherwise, I've gotta jump in the shower. It's either night shower with a snooze or morning shower with no snooze.
 
First thing you do after you wake up:
I check my Twitter feed for headlines.
 
Coffee or tea?
Never coffee, always tea. Chamomile.
 
How many cups?
One.

Lilliana Vazquez Calls Joining E! News a "Dream Come True!"

What's your go-to breakfast food?
Avocado toast with crushed red pepper flakes and tomatoes. And, OK, sometimes I have extra crispy bacon, let's be real.

Song or artist that starts your day off right:
J Balvin.
 
Do you plan your outfit the night before or when you wake up?
In real life, I'm kind of like whatever the mood is in the morning. I tend to go with my mood.
 
How long does it take you to get ready?
I would say 45 minutes.
 
How do you get to work?
The F train.
 
Don't miss Vazquez and Tweedie when E! News returns Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m. followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

