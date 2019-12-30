Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Romance Is Burnin' Up in Paradise

Nick Jonasand Priyanka Chopra are spending their second holiday season as a married couple in style.

After a snowy retreat at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California for Christmas, the pair has jet off on a tropical vacation to close out the decade. And by the looks of their Instagram posts, there is zero trouble in their paradise.

On Sunday, both Chopra and Jonas shared a photo of the two of them looking off into the sunset while on a boat—a view that's sure to make anyone green with envy. The "Sucker" singer is holding a drink in his left hand with his right arm wrapped around his wife in the photo, which Chopra captioned, "Life as it should be."

For his post, Jonas wrote, "From the snow to the ocean. #lifeasitshouldbe."

Chopra then posted a shot of her relaxing on the beach, a glass of sparkling champagne in her hand.