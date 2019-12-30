YouTube's Trisha Paytas Makes Out With Jaclyn Hill's Ex-Husband

Trisha Paytas and Jon Hill are locking lips—and the Internet doesn't know what to say.

The YouTuber, who revealed to viewers in November that she had "married" a cardboard cutout of Brad Pitt, is now linked to a new man: Jon Hill. Paytas took fans by surprise when she posted footage to her Instagram Story on Sunday night of her and fellow YouTuber Jacyln Hill's ex-husband making out.

"Can't wait to get pregnant tonight @jonhill822 I F$&KING LOVE UUUUUUUUU," she captioned a photo of them together, Hill kissing her cheek with his hands on her back.

"My mind is blown at this very moment," one commenter said. "Jaclyn has left the chat...," another quipped.

Meanwhile, Jaclyn didn't acknowledge the footage when she tweeted, "My friend just gave me her corn dip recipe & I'm so excited to make it for New Year's Eve!! It's so simple but soooooo amazing!!"

"The internet is going nuts over jon hill and trisha paytas making out on instagram, meanwhile jaclyn hill is minding her business tweeting about a corn dip recipe. god bless this woman," a tweet read.