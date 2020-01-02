Meet the Frasers' Supertease Promises Psychic Readings, Pageant Pictures & A Possible Proposal

You've never met a psychic medium with personality like Matt Fraser's.

The 28-year-old Rhode Island resident juggles interpersonal communication in this realm and beyond in a new supertease video for upcoming E! series Meet the Frasers, which officially premieres Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 p.m. (though audiences eager for a first look can already watch its pilot episode on VOD and TVE, in addition to NBC.com).

"Your mother's got the girdle on when I'm connecting!" Fraser shouts near the dynamic promo's start, which catches him in the middle of a psychic reading. Needless to say, beyond using his abilities to foster contact between attendees and their deceased loved ones, Matt's approach to otherworldly correspondence is far from textbook.

"She's like me!" he continues, still referencing the audience member's girdle-wearing mother. "I just got myself a pair of men's Spanx."

And he wasn't kidding, either. To prove it, Meet the Frasers' supertease cuts promptly to a scene that spotlights the medium's pre-reading preparation.