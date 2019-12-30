Is It Over for 90 Day Fiancé's Anna and Mursel?

In a confessional, Mursel apologized for doing this to Anna's kids. Her youngest son said he was upset, feels bad for his mom and is mad at Mursel. Anna's middle sun said he was "really depressing" because he thought Mursel would be there to help him. Joey, Anna's oldest son who has long been skeptical about Mursel, said he was annoyed because his mom didn't think about this situation and put the family through this. "Joey got his wish, Mursel is leaving," Anna said. And that's not really fair. Sure, he hasn't been the biggest fan, but the statement seems to imply Joey is to blame for the situation. It's Anna and Mursel. They did this to themselves.

Anna ended up getting Mursel a hotel room and the two continued to text one another. At one point, Anna texted that she hates Mursel for not fighting for their love.

"I want to hold her hair one last time," Mursel said. But Anna said they're done. At least until next week.

Meanwhile…