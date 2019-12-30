Pregnant Jenna Dewan's Boyfriend Steve Kazee Just Proved He's Her Absolute No. 1 Fan

by kelli boyle | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 3:36 AM

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Steve Kazee can't help falling in love with Jenna Dewan.

Leading up to the premiere of her new show Flirty Dancing on Sunday night, the pregnant star's Tony-winning beau took to Instagram to gush over her success. And if you've noticed that the Shameless alum posts about Dewan a lot, don't worry. He's well aware of that, and he has no shame. If his Instagram caption doesn't prove that, nothing will.

As he wrote, "Disclaimer: I'm aware this is basically an @jennadewan fan account now. There is a reason for that. That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carves her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to."

He then listed his love's long list of milestones she's reached this year. "From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child," he gushed, "To her lead role as a partner in my life, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me."

Photos

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee: Romance Rewind

As he closed out the caption, "So yes...I'm proud. Incredibly. I want everyone to know about her because she is a gift to this world in so many ways. So thank you for visiting this fan account. Happy premiere day my love!"

As for the photos he shared in the romantic post, the 44-year-old shared a shot of Dewan at a doctor's appointment with her baby bump on full display (she's due in March), a shot of her posing for the camera in a floral robe, a photo of her gleefully posing in front of a Flirty Dancing marquee in Los Angeles and a shot of the star from her new Netflix show Soundtrack.

The love is real here! And Dewan was certainly feeling it.

For her part, she commented on the swoon-worthy Instagram and equally gushed over her boyfriend.

"Oh. My. God," Dewan wrote. "You are sent from the stars. Couldn't love or appreciate you more."

Get yourself a Steve Kazee, everyone.

