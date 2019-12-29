Lala Kent Shares Her 10-Year Transformation and It's Not What You'd Expect to See

Instagram
Lala Kent is taking a walk down memory lane.
With the decade coming to a close, the Vanderpump Rules star shared her 10-year transformation with a side-by-side photo that highlighted both her past and present-day lewk.
And while many would expect the reality TV personality to look completely different, especially since she's been open about getting Botox and fillers, that's not entirely the case.
If anything, the 29-year-old beauty mogul appears to not have changed all that much, aside from the fact that she has plumper lips, newly shaped brows and a lighter hair color. Moreover, it's clear she's always been a makeup devotee and a fashion risk-taker.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Utah native reminisced about her past in a candid post.
"I found the picture to the left on my old laptop," the reality TV personality began her caption. "Some avant-garde sci-fi pic. But the look reminded me of the picture to the right."
"I look like the same Utah girl, who has turned into a woman, with better eyebrows and fuller lips," she continued. "I also learned how to do makeup."
This isn't the only thing Lala has reminisced about in the last few months. In October, the Vanderpump Rules star praised herself over her "biggest accomplishment" to date.
"Today, I am 1 year sober," the 29-year-old star wrote in a candid social media post. "This is the biggest accomplishment I've ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of."
"The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for," she continued. "I didn't have that before. Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it's exciting. It is also humbling. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I wont give it up for anything."
Whether or not the reality TV personality is taking a walk down memory lane, one thing is clear: she's marching to the beat of her own drum.
