Lala Kent Shares Her 10-Year Transformation and It's Not What You'd Expect to See

Lala Kent is taking a walk down memory lane.

With the decade coming to a close, the Vanderpump Rules star shared her 10-year transformation with a side-by-side photo that highlighted both her past and present-day lewk.

And while many would expect the reality TV personality to look completely different, especially since she's been open about getting Botox and fillers, that's not entirely the case.

If anything, the 29-year-old beauty mogul appears to not have changed all that much, aside from the fact that she has plumper lips, newly shaped brows and a lighter hair color. Moreover, it's clear she's always been a makeup devotee and a fashion risk-taker.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Utah native reminisced about her past in a candid post.

"I found the picture to the left on my old laptop," the reality TV personality began her caption. "Some avant-garde sci-fi pic. But the look reminded me of the picture to the right."