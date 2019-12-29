90 Day Fiance's Ashley Martson Admits She Still Loves Jay Smith in Tearful Post

New year, new Ashley Martson.

The 90 Day Fiancé star is certainly living by that motto ahead of 2020. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 29, the reality TV personality opened up about her "tough" year with Jay Smith, whom she split from (again) back in mid-October.

While the on-again-off-again couple made several headlines this year due to their rocky romance, it looks like Martson is ready for a fresh start when the new year begins. However, that doesn't mean the TLC star is completely over the man she once called her husband.

"This is as raw and real as I can be. I'm fighting the tears just typing this. This year has been tough," Ashley shared in a detailed and refreshingly candid Instagram post, alongside a tearful photo with her smoky eye makeup smudged all over her face from crying.

"This photo was taken accidentally the night of my birthday party in New York City. We had just split and I filed for divorce for the second time," she continued. "The tabloids attacked me at my events all week about my failed marriage."