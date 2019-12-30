Then and Now: See the 2020 Golden Globe Nominees' First Red Carpets

For many of the nominees, the 2020 Golden Globes are far from foreign.
With stars like Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio and more A-listers up for a statue in just a few more days, the 2020 nominee pool is as packed as ever with Golden Globe experience.
For example, Big Little Lies nominee Meryl Streep was first up for the award in 1979 and has been nominated a history-making 31 times since, winning eight along the way.
Or, there's On Becoming a God in Central Florida nominee Kirsten Dunst, who was a first-time nominee as a 12-year-old at the 1995 Golden Globes. On Sunday, her Interview With the Vampire co-star and two-time winner Brad Pitt is up for his first acting Golden Globe for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood since Moneyball in 2012.
Meanwhile, more than 20 years since her 1998 nomination for Selena, Jennifer Lopez is slated to return to the award ceremony as a contender once again for Hustlers.
Like we said—this year's nominees are very familiar with one of the biggest nights in Hollywood and we can't wait to see them there rocking the red carpet yet again come Sunday.
Until then, take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of the 2020 nominees' first time on the Golden Globes red carpet with E!'s gallery below!
The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Helen Mirren
The 2020 Catherine the Great nominee first attended the award show in 1997, when she won her first Golden Globe for her performance in Losing Chase.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Meryl Streep
Though she had already been nominated six times and won three awards, the silver screen icon first attended in 1989 when she was nominated for A Cry in the Dark.
Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Michelle Williams
The Fosse/Verdon star was a first-time nominee back in 2006 for Brokeback Mountain.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Patricia Arquette
Back in 1996, Patricia Arquette attended the Golden Globe Awards for the first time with nominee Nicolas Cage. 10 years later, she attended as a first-time nominee.
Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock
Kirsten Dunst
The then-12-year-old was a first-time nominee for Interview With the Vampire.
Ron Davis/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
The Morning Show star was a famous Friends cast member at the ceremony in 1996, six years before her first Golden Globe nomination.
Ron Davis/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
In 1992, Nicole Kidman attended the Golden Globes as a first-time nominee alongside her then-husband Tom Cruise.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Reese Witherspoon
In 2000, the Morning Show star was a first-time nominee for Election and attended with then-husband Ryan Phillippe.
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Tom Hanks
The Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star first attended the Golden Globes in 1989 as a first-time nominee and winner for Big.
SGranitz/WireImage
Brad Pitt
Back in 1995, Brad Pitt was a first-time Golden Globe nominee for Legends of the Fall.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez
Then a breakout star, Jennifer Lopez stepped out at the Golden Globe Awards in 1998 as a first-time nominee for Selena.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
The three-time Golden Globe winner was up for his first Golden Globe in 1994 for What's Eating Gilbert Grape at 19 years old.
SGranitz/WireImage
Eddie Murphy
In 1997, the Dolemite Is My Name star stepped out on the Golden Globe red carpet as a fourth-time nominee for The Nutty Professor.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Joaquin Phoenix
More than a decade ago in 2006, the Joker star took home his first Golden Globe for Walk the Line alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon.
The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
In 1999, Cate Blanchett was a first-time Golden Globe nominee and winner for Elizabeth.
SGranitz/WireImage
Scarlett Johansson
Nearly two decades ago, Scarlett Johansson was a double first-time nominee at the 2004 Golden Globes for Lost in Translation and Girl With a Pearl Earring.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Renée Zellweger
In 2000, the Judy star attended not as a nominee, but as nominee Jim Carrey's date.
