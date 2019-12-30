Then and Now: See the 2020 Golden Globe Nominees' First Red Carpets

For many of the nominees, the 2020 Golden Globes are far from foreign.

With stars like Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio and more A-listers up for a statue in just a few more days, the 2020 nominee pool is as packed as ever with Golden Globe experience.

For example, Big Little Lies nominee Meryl Streep was first up for the award in 1979 and has been nominated a history-making 31 times since, winning eight along the way.

Or, there's On Becoming a God in Central Florida nominee Kirsten Dunst, who was a first-time nominee as a 12-year-old at the 1995 Golden Globes. On Sunday, her Interview With the Vampire co-star and two-time winner Brad Pitt is up for his first acting Golden Globe for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood since Moneyball in 2012.

Meanwhile, more than 20 years since her 1998 nomination for Selena, Jennifer Lopez is slated to return to the award ceremony as a contender once again for Hustlers.