NFL Pro Marvin Jones Jr.'s Baby Son Marlo Dies at Age 6 Months

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and his family are mourning the loss of his fifth and youngest child, son Marlo, who has died at age 6 months.

The NFL player announced the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page on Saturday, alongside a photo of the baby. He did not reveal the cause of the boy's death.

"Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family's heart, Marlo," he wrote. "It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son 'Marlito' has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would've been in Spanish too) ☺️. We didn't get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday."