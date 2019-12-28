Dean Unglert Leaves Hospital After Ski Accident and Reunites With Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Dean Unglert is on the mend, with the help of girlfriend and Bachelor in Paradise co-star Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

He revealed earlier this week that he suffered an accident while skiing in the Swiss Alps and was airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for a dislocated hip and fractured femur. He wrote, "Things could have been so much worse," and he isn't kidding; ski falls and collisions can cause permanent paralysis and even death depending on how and where the person lands.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old posted on Instagram a video of himself exiting the hospital on forearm crutches, writing, "First steps as a free man after 5 short days in the hospital."

Miller-Keyes, 24, recently flew to Switzerland to be by her boyfriend's side. She posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday videos of the two together.

She also shared on her regular feed a video of herself smiling while riding the train with Unglert in the Swiss ski resort town of Zermatt.

"Busted @deanie_babies out of the hospital today and explored a little bit of Switzerland," she wrote.