Kristen Bell Tries Not to Laugh as Dax Shepard and Daughter Discuss Swearing

Kristen Bell could barely keep a straight face as husband Dax Shepard and one of their two children calmly discussed the meaning of the middle finger gesture, giving fans an insight into their parenting techniques.

The 39-year-old Frozen II actress, who shares daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, with the actor, posted on her Instagram Story on Friday videos showing her reactions to their conversation, which took place in a public area. The child tells her dad that one of her male classmates uses the middle finger constantly in school.

"He says this is 'f--k,'" the little girl says. "He says that every time in school."

"He does? He's naughty," replies Shepard, 44.

"The teacher says that's a bad word," the girl says.

"Yeah, that's not a nice word," Shepard says. "You know, that that's a naughty finger and I never see you do that. It makes me so proud that you know that, yet you don't do it. Well you did it a couple of times when you were young, before you knew it was a naughty word."