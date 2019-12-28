Florence Pugh Claps Back Over Criticism Of Her and Boyfriend Zach Braff's Age Difference

Florence Pugh wants people to mind their business. 

On Friday, Dec. 27, the Little Women actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself after a long flight, captioning it, "First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup. #curingjetlag101." 

In the comments of her picture taken in front of Greenblatt's Delicatessen Restaurant, boyfriend Zach Braff commented with a princess emoji and quickly, things went a little bit south. 

One of the actresses followers replied to the former Scrubs star's comment, writing, "you're 44 years old." 

The comment was made to point the age difference between Braff and Pugh, who is 23-years-old. 

However, Pugh wasn't here for it and clapped back at the comment, writing, "and yet he got it." 

Twenty-one age gap or not, it looks like Pugh isn't going to let the trolls get in between her and her relationship with the Golden State actor. The two were first spotted together earlier this year in April when they both stepped out holding hands during an afternoon stroll in New York City. 

While the two have yet to confirm their relationship status or make it Instagram or red carpet official, it's safe to say the two lovebirds have enjoyed each other's company this year. 

Braff also made it out to the Little Women premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York earlier this month—perhaps to support the leading lady in his life. Earlier in November, the two actors also attended the Marriage Story premiere but they posed separately on the red carpet. 

Fans might recall the two also recently worked together on one of Braff's projects. The 44-year-old writer-director shot a short film, In the Time It Takes To Get There. The short film starred Pugh, Alicia Silverstone and Andy King

Braff has not replied to the fan's comment that was left on Pugh's Instagram post. 

