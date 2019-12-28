Billie Lourd Shares a Touching Throwback Pic With Debbie Reynolds on 3rd Anniversary of Her Death

Today marks three years since American actress Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, and her granddaughter Billie Lourd is paying tribute.
On Saturday, Dec. 28, the 27-year-old actress shared a throwback picture of her and her grandmother Debbie on Instagram. In the touching image, a young Billie is all smiles next to her beautiful grandmother.
Billie simply captioned the picture with a series of sparkling star emoji's and a heart. Her latest tribute comes days after she took to Instagram to share another touching tribute of her late mother and Debbie's daughter, the legendary Carrie Fisher.
Carrie died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering from a heart attack during her flight from London to Los Angeles. A day after, her mother and Billie's grandmother died from a stroke at the age of 84.
The Booksmart actress wrote on the anniversary of her mother's death on Instagram, "Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today."
She went on: "I see you. It's okay if everything ain't all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it's all okay. Feel all the feelings - the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven't talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don't grieve in silence. You're not alone."
