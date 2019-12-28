Eniko Parrish Reveals How She Found Out About Kevin Hart's Cheating

Eniko Parrish is speaking her truth.

On Monday, Dec. 16, Kevin Hart released the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary series, Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up. On Friday, Dec. 27, the docuseries finally landed on Netflix and fans were able to get a closer look at the recent events of the comedian's life, including a cheating scandal and the Oscars controversy.

In episode 3 of the docuseries, titled "What Happened in Vegas," Hart's wife breaks down as she recalls the moment she found out that the 40-year-old Night School actor had cheated on her, while she was seven or eight months pregnant with their child.

"How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was," Parrish begins telling her side of the story. "They sent me an edited video of Kevin, and you know, another woman... I was pregnant at that time. I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately and I just lost it. I called him, I'm crying, I'm like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'"

Parrish went on to say that she felt "publicly humiliated" by Hart.

"You whole everything's on Instagram," she continued. "Everything's on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you're gonna do, I don't want to be part of that.'"