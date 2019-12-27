Robert Pattinson Says He'll Do ''Art House Porn'' on This One Condition

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019

Robert Pattinsonjust gave people one major reason to skip out on his appearance in the new Batman  movie.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Robert jokes that if his highly-anticipated film is a total dud, then he'll go into doing porn. To be specific, he jokes with the interviewer that he'll do "art house porn."

Unsurprisingly, this NSFW comment has even his biggest fans praying that one of his biggest roles to date goes down in history as one of his worst. One social media user said in jest, "my new year's resolution is to get a job on the new batman film and do everything in my power to make sure it goes badly."

But, in all seriousness, Pattinson appears to genuinely fear that he will disappoint fans of the comic franchise. He reveals that he already feels a massive amount of pressure to do well in the titular role. "I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie where there's an expectation," he explains. "Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!' Like, dude, I haven't even started yet!"

Of course, there's no doubt that the Twilight actor was simply joking. And even if he wasn't, chances are that The Batman will be a huge success, especially considering the rumored amazing. Stars like Zoë Kravitzand Jeffrey Wright are speculated to play a big part in the film. 

Plus, the 33-year-old is receiving major acclaim from critics who have seen his film The Lighthouse, which is surely drumming up anticipation to see the film when it releases in January 2020.

And while reviews don't always drive ticket sales, the buzz surrounding his masturbation scene in the movie sure will. Since the star began promoting the film in October, there's been much discussion about his "ferocious masturbation scene" and how he got into character for the film from Robert Eggers. In fact, the star acknowledged the excitement around his self-pleasure and joked that he finds it "definitely gets people talking about the film."

Well, that's one way to do it!

