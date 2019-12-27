Here's What's Really Going On With Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is ending 2019 with some love on the brain.

Fans couldn't help but notice the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hanging out with Younes Bendjima in recent weeks.

In fact, Kourtney's famous ex got an invite to the infamous Christmas Eve party just a few short days ago. But where do things really stand between the two? E! News may have the answer.

"Kourtney doesn't want to admit it or make some big announcement but she's essentially back with Younes. It took a lot of time and persistence but he wouldn't give up," a source shared with E! News. "Now they are back to spending a lot of time together and he's around a lot."

In another twist, Kourtney decided to post several memories from her Christmas Eve party Friday afternoon on Instagram.