Here's What's Really Going On With Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 4:52 PM
Kourtney Kardashian is ending 2019 with some love on the brain.
Fans couldn't help but notice the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hanging out with Younes Bendjima in recent weeks.
In fact, Kourtney's famous ex got an invite to the infamous Christmas Eve party just a few short days ago. But where do things really stand between the two? E! News may have the answer.
"Kourtney doesn't want to admit it or make some big announcement but she's essentially back with Younes. It took a lot of time and persistence but he wouldn't give up," a source shared with E! News. "Now they are back to spending a lot of time together and he's around a lot."
In another twist, Kourtney decided to post several memories from her Christmas Eve party Friday afternoon on Instagram.
One of the shots just so happens to be a picture of the Poosh founder and Younes.
"Kourtney hasn't found anyone that she feels this kind of chemistry and attraction to. He loves doting on her and its very nice to feel so desired," our insider shared. "She's just going with it and loves having him around. She really doesn't care what anyone thinks."
In just a few short weeks, the pair was spotted running into each other during Miami's Art Basel week.
Soon after, the proud mom joined Younes for a magical day at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.
"He would love to get back together with her and has expressed how much he misses her," a source previously shared with E! News. "Kourtney likes being around him and they have a lot of fun together. Younes is good with the kids and things are easygoing with him."
Our insider added, "Kourtney isn't ready to be tied down but does have feelings for Younes. They are seeing how it goes for now."
With an open heart and open mind in 2020, we'd say anything is possible. Good luck, Kourt!
