Sara Gilbert Separates From Wife Linda Perry After 5 Years of Marriage

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry are separating after over five years of marriage.

E! News can confirm Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry have filed for legal separation involving minor children at a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The pair cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

This filing comes months before the stars would've celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in March 2014, which was attended by Sara's former The Talk co-star Aisha Tyler. After the ceremony, Tyler described it "the most beautiful ceremony at sunset overlooking the ocean."

In total, the celebrity pair was together for nearly nine years. The Roseanne star and the 4 Non Blondes singer first started dating in 2011 after they "instantly connected."

During their marriage, the entertainers welcomed a baby boy, named Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry. Rhodes joined siblings Levi and Sawyer, who Sara had from a previous relationship with Allison Adler.