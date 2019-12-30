16 Couples You Forgot Dated This Decade

Sometimes, when a celebrity couple breaks up, it creates chaos. Sides are taken, magazine profiles are written and fans are left asking what happened.

Other times, we find ourselves going, "Wait, they were dating?"

Just like how Lady Gaga doesn't remember Artpop, there are some couples we totally forgot about, too. However, as we are looking back at the past decade, our walk down memory lane inevitably leads us to going, "Oh, yeah" to a variety of events that we filed away, including celebrity romances.

Today, we're looking back at some of the most memorable yet simultaneously forgotten relationships of the past ten years. 

Many of these pairings at one point dominated headlines, such as when we found ourselves celebrating seeing Taylor Swiftand Tom Hiddleston (AKA Hiddleswift) together in Rhode Island, looking like they were fresh out of a Nicholas Sparks book hand-in-hand on the beach.

Others were more for fans of reality TV, like those of us who love the The Bachelor franchise and collectively freaked out when Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid were suddenly dating.

Take a look at all the couples who we almost forgot were together in the past decade.

As we ring in the New Year, we can't wait to see what A-listers wind up together in the next ten years, too!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Blake Lively

Leonardo DiCaprio & Blake Lively

Gossip girl, here. In case you forgot, Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio had a summertime romance back in 2011 that started at Cannes and ended just a few months later.

Kaley Cuoco, Henry Cavill

Kaley Cuoco & Henry Cavill

If you forgot about this relationship, it may be because it only spanned for ten days between June and July of 2013. Despite its short duration, Kaley Cuoco shared with Cosmopolitan that it was the first time in her career that she was followed obsessively by the paparazzi. Makes sense to us though, she was dating Superman after all!

Seth MacFarlane, Emilia Clarke

Seth MacFarlane & Emilia Clarke

Mother of dragons, breaker of chains and...girlfriend of Seth MacFarlane? Yeah, in case you didnt remember, the Game of Thrones actress and Family Guy comedian dated for three years until 2013, before splitting and deciding to be friends.

Khloe Kardashian, French Montana

Khloe Kardashian & French Montana

While we were Keeping Up with Khloe Kardashian, we saw the reality star date French Montana for about a year in 2014. While the two parted ways, Montana has nothing but positive things to say about his time with Khloe, recently describing their former relationship as, "Dope."

Michelle Rodriguez, Zac Efron

Zac Efron & Michelle Rodriguez

In 2014, this duos hot summer fling included plenty of PDA on yachts and the beach.

Coachella, Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rihanna

Okay, so this one was total speculation, but can you blame us after we spotted DiCaprio and Rihanna getting close in 2015 and 2016 when they were spotted chatting at the Playboy Mansion and then Coachella.

Joe Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Ansel Elgort, Rangers Game

Joe Jonas & Gigi Hadid

Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid had been friends for years before heating up as lovers in 2015. The two dated from the summer to about fall, still remaining friends after their split.

Justin Bieber, Sofia Richie

Justin Bieber & Sofia Richie

Before he would go on to marry Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie had a brief, casual romance in 2016.

Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston & Taylor Swift

Who could forget Tom Hiddleston's "I heart T.S." shirt? Apparently we did, briefly, until we were reminiscing on the decade and recalled when the Avengers star and Taylor Swift had a Nicholas Sparks-style romance in 2016, holding hands in Rhode Island and getting us obsessed with their summertime romance.

Naya Rivera, David Spade

Naya Rivera & David Spade

In a partnership that no one saw coming, comedian David Spade and actress Naya Rivera were spotted cuddling in the pool in 2017.

Scott Disick, Bella Thorne, Cannes

Scott Disick & Bella Thorne

Were they ever dating? Maybe well never know, but one thing well never forget is spying Scott Disick and Bella Thorne appearing cozy lounging and partying around Cannes in 2017.

Michelle Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne

Michelle Rodriguez & Cara Delevingne

These two dated for a few years, getting spotted sharing a kiss at NBA games and out and about holding hands, but broke up in 2015.

Demi Lovato, Mike Johnson

Demi Lovato & Mike Johnson

After being sent home by Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette, Mike Johnson moved on to Demi Lovato in 2019. Their relationship fizzled out after about a month, but during that time it seemed like it was hot and heavy, with the former contestant gushing that Lovato, "Kisses really well."

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter, Instagram

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter

It was a hot girl summer in 2019 when Miley Cyrus, fresh off of her breakup from Liam Hemsworth, spent some sexy time on the water with Kaitlynn Carter.

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley

Pete Davidson & Margaret Qualley

Everyone remembers Pete Davidson's whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande, but what you may have forgotten were some of the girlfriends who came after his split with the "7 Rings" singer, including his brief fling with Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley. The two were spotted in Venice together in 2019 at Qualleys Seberg premiere but split just a few weeks later.

Tyler Cameron, Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid

After Hannah Brown broke it off with Jed Wyatt, plenty were hoping that The Bachelorette would get back together with Tyler Cameron, the fan favorite from her season.

Fans were thrilled then when the two got drinks, only to have their hopes dashed when Cameron moved on with supermodel Gigi Hadid, partying with the celebrity in New York and even attending her grandmother's funeral with her. However, the two sadly split after a two-month romance.

