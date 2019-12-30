16 Couples You Forgot Dated This Decade

Sometimes, when a celebrity couple breaks up, it creates chaos. Sides are taken, magazine profiles are written and fans are left asking what happened.

Other times, we find ourselves going, "Wait, they were dating?"

Just like how Lady Gaga doesn't remember Artpop, there are some couples we totally forgot about, too. However, as we are looking back at the past decade, our walk down memory lane inevitably leads us to going, "Oh, yeah" to a variety of events that we filed away, including celebrity romances.

Today, we're looking back at some of the most memorable yet simultaneously forgotten relationships of the past ten years.

Many of these pairings at one point dominated headlines, such as when we found ourselves celebrating seeing Taylor Swiftand Tom Hiddleston (AKA Hiddleswift) together in Rhode Island, looking like they were fresh out of a Nicholas Sparks book hand-in-hand on the beach.

Others were more for fans of reality TV, like those of us who love the The Bachelor franchise and collectively freaked out when Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid were suddenly dating.