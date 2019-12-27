Kelly Ripa's Clap Back to Fashion Critic Is Our Favorite Holiday Surprise

Kelly Ripa doesn't want to hear from the fashion police this holiday season.

While celebrating Christmas, the daytime talk-show host took to Instagram and showed off her festive outfit in a selfie.

"Not big on fashion selfies, but I've lived in this house for 11 years and JUST discovered a full length mirror behind the bedroom door," she wrote to her followers. "Plus I like this outfit #tbt yesterday."

That outfit consisted of heels from SJP Collection and clothes from Christopher Kane.

While many followers complimented the proud mom on her fashion, one user had a different opinion.