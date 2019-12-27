The Mandalorian Season One Finale Sets Up an Answer-Filled Season 2, Hopefully

Spoilers ahead if you haven't seen episode eight of The Mandalorian!

Good news: Baby Yoda has been saved!

We've all been quite worried since he was taken at the end of last week's episode of The Mandalorian, but he was fairly quickly saved by the IG-11 droid towards the beginning of this week's finale. And he was actually rescued from Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally, who played the two rude, Baby Yoda-punching stormtroopers who were tasked with transporting him. But of course that was not the end of the story, as a whole bunch of people still want Baby Yoda for their own—and not to snuggle with.

Mando (whose real name is Din Djarin) even almost died, because he's ridiculous and refused to take off his helmet because no living thing has seen his face since he became a Mandalorian, until the IG-11 reminded him that he's not a living thing. So Pedro Pascal took off the helmet, and he looked terrible. Because he was dying, and you tend to look terrible while you're dying. But he also just looked like a beat up Pedro Pascal.