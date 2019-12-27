Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Shades Britney's Ex Justin Timberlake in Throwback Snap

Jamie Lynn Spears just posted a pretty iconic throwback photo in honor of #FlashbackFriday.

The Zoey 101 star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself seated next to sister Britney Spears, her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and actress Natalie Portman. The picture was taken in 2001 at a launch party for Britney's new album, Britney, which was held in New York City. While at the party, Britney and Justin posed for photos together on the red carpet, while Justin also spent time with Jamie Lynn. In the snap, you can see Britney, Justin and Natalie all sharing a laugh with a young Jamie Lynn.

"Nothing like childhood memories," Jamie captioned the snap, adding the hashtags #FBF and #YoungJL.

In the comments of the Instagram, many fans noticed that Jamie didn't tag Britney's ex in the picture. While the 28-year-old star tagged sister Britney, Natalie, and the account @noughtiez, which first posted the snap, it seems Jamie just decided not to tag JT.