Watch Kristin Cavallari Shock Jay Cutler With Her Precise Axe Throwing Skills

Kristin Cavallari has found the one sport Jay Cutler isn't a pro at.

In this clip from season three of Very Cavallari (returning Thursday, Jan. 9), the Uncommon James boss and the retired NFL athlete double date with Justin Anderson and his boyfriend Scoot. This isn't any ordinary double date as the foursome swing by an axe throwing range.

Understandably, this activity has Kristin feeling "nervous" and wanting proper instruction on how to throw an axe.

"Women tend to be better than men," the Class Axe employee assures the Very Cavallari star. "They see an axe, they see a target—while we're coaching it's kinda like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. Can I throw yet?' They don't want the coaching until it doesn't work."

Nonetheless, the employee demonstrates the proper way to throw an axe. At the start, Justin and Scoot take to the technique, hitting the target every time.

"This is fun," Scoot exclaims while giving a little shimmy.