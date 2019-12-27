Why Chrissy Teigen Is Feeling "Pure Happiness and Joy" This Holiday Season

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 9:49 AM

Chrissy TeigenJohn Legend and their kids are enjoying a family getaway in the snowy mountains of Wyoming for the holidays.

The 34-year-old Lip Sync Battle star and model and 40-year-old singer, parents to Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, have been posting pics from their vacation on Instagram this week.

"I have found my happy place here in Jackson Hole," Teigen wrote. "I feel like a new person. Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows. Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so f--king much ❤️I mean life is cool in LA and all but this...this is heaven on earth."

Legend shared a pic of him carrying Luna on his shoulders as well as a photo of Teigen playing Luigi's Mansion on a Nintendo Switch indoors while wearing sunglasses.

"The snow is very bright in Wyoming," he joked.

Teigen also posted a photo of Luna using a toy doctor's kit on a stuffed animal and a pic of Miles smiling while taking a bath.

"Consistently our most favorite 30 minutes of the day," she wrote.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

See photos from Teigen and Legend's 2019 winter vacation:

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Vacation, Holidays, 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Kisses

Chrissy Teigen and Luna share a sweet moment during their family vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming in December 2019.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Miles, Vacation, Holidays, 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Bath Time

Chrissy Teigen takes a bath with kids Luna and Miles.

John Legend, Luna, Vacation, Holidays, 2019, Instagram

Instagram / John Legend

Father-Daughter Moment

John Legend gives Luna a ride.

Chrissy Teigen, Vacation, Holidays, 2019, Instagram

Instagram / John Legend

Future's So Bright...

...I gotta wear shades.

Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Vacation, Holidays, 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

That Smile

Miles enjoys a bath.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Vacation, Holidays, 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Is There a Doctor in the House?

Luna performs a check-up.

