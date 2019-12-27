Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Gift North Yet Another Accessory From Michael Jackson's Closet

by emily belfiore | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 9:47 AM
Do you remember the time Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave North West a jacket from Michael Jackson's closet? Well, the couple just one-upped their own gift!
On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that they gifted their 6-year-old another item from the late singer's iconic wardrobe: His "Smooth Criminal" hat. Taking to Instagram days after sharing that she and the "Follow God" rapper surprised Northie with Michael's jewel-adorned black velvet jacket, Kim noted that the pop culture accessory also featured a special nod to the "Thriller" singer.
"Along with the jacket, North also got Michael's Smooth Criminal hat," she posted on her Instagram Stories, along with screen-grabs of the King of Pop donning the fedora in the 1988 music video. "It still has his make up on it." Pretty cool, right? The hat also has "Michael Jackson" printed in gold font along its interior black band.
Both pieces were purchased through Julien's Auction House. Michael's jacket, which he wore to Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday celebration and the 50th Annual Cannes Film Festival, was sold for $65,625. The winning bid for his "Smooth Criminal" fedora was $56,250.
To make the gift even more special for their eldest child, Kim and Kanye had the jacket, which features a sparkling vine motif across the right shoulder and burgundy satin band on the right arm, temporarily altered to fit North.
They opted to have the body and sleeves lengthened so it can still fit her like a glove as she gets bigger. "It can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life," the SKIMS founder said. "And she is so grateful and so excited."
Northie isn't the only Kardashian family member that got an authentic piece of rock-n-roll history this year. The KKW Beauty mogul also gifted brother Rob Kardashian rings that once belonged to Elvis Presley. "I'm obsessed with auctions and my brother is the biggest Elvis Presley fan so I got him two of Elvis' rings for Christmas," she said on Instagram, attaching images of the gold accessories she gifted Rob.
So, how do we get in on this epic gift exchange next year?
