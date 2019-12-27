Watch Penn Badgley and the Cast of You Desperately Try to Scare Victoria Pedretti

Victoria Pedretti doesn't find You "disturbing," and Penn Badgley wants to change that.

The actress joined the chilling Netflix show for its second season, which is already causing a stir on social media. And, while Badgley is "so glad" to have Pedretti on the show, he wants her to be aware of what she's getting herself into.

In a new video from Netlfix, we see the Gossip Girl alum try to warn Pedretti about the nature of the series. But Pedretti, who starred in The Haunting of Hill House, assures him that she's got this and that she doesn't "get spooked very easily."

To change this, Badgley enlists Ambyr Childers to try to scare Pedretti. But, a little fake blood doesn't seem to do the trick. After witnessing Childers' failed attempt, James Scully steps in to try to help scare their co-star...although his ghost act doesn't work on her either.

"We tried everything," Scully tells Badgley after a number of failed attempts.

"It's imposible," Childers assures him.

But then, the trio finally discovers what truly scares Pedretti! Take a look at the video above to find out what it is!

The second season of You is available now on Netflix.

