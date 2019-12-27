Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' NSFW Christmas Comments Are a True Gift

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams shared a very cheeky exchange on Instagram this holiday season.

On Thursday, the Modern Family star took to Instagram to post a few photos from her and fiancé's Christmas celebration. In one of the pictures, Adams, wearing a Game of Thrones sweater with a dire wolf on it, can be seen leaning in toward Hyland.

"My dire wolf really loves breast meat apparently," Adams commented on the photo, noting the placement of the dire wolf's mouth.

"I apologize for there not being enough meat to feed your Wolf," Hyland replied, adding a shrug emoji.

LOL! These two are the definition of #RelationshipGoals.

This holiday season marks the actress and the Bachelor Nation star's third Christmas together, as Hyland noted in her Instagram caption.

"Third Christmas with you but first one engaged," Hyland wrote. "You'd think we'd know how to take a proper picture at this point."