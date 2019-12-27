Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Those Cody Simpson Split Rumors Once and For All

Miley Cyrus still adores Cody Simpson.

On Thursday, the "Slide Away" singer put breakup rumors to rest with a date night. Taking to Instagram, Miley shared two selfies of herself and the Australian singer looking casual and cozy with one another.

"Start dating your best friend Asap," she wrote over one image in her Instagram Stories. For the other, she kept her caption simple, writing, "Besties."

Cody also chimed in with a post of his own. He shared a video of Miley walking into the restaurant they were dining at, giving his girlfriend a shout-out on his Stories. He wrote, "Who is this stone cold fox."

The "Mother's Daughter" singer's post comes amidst speculation that the duo, who started dating in October, have called it quits. Earlier this month, the "Golden Thing" singer was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray, sparking rumors that he was cheating on Miley. Shortly after the sighting, Miley shared a link to a recording of her holiday track "Sad Christmas Song" on social media, further hinting at a split.